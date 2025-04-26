NC State basketball coach Will Wade is getting things done on the recruiting trail. Wade is picking up the commitment of Houston transfer Terrance Arceneaux, per the player's social media. Arceneaux previously played for the Houston Cougars and Kelvin Sampson.

Wade is the new coach at NC State, after leading McNeese State the last several years. He will hope to lead the Wolfpack back to the Final Four. NC State basketball appeared in the national semi-final in the 2023-24 season.

Arceneaux spent three seasons at Houston. He averaged 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds a game this past year. The transfer guard was a four star prospect in the transfer portal.

Houston made the national championship game this season, before bowing to Florida.

NC State parted ways with head coach Kevin Keatts following the 2024-25 season. The Wolfpack finished the year with a 12-19 record.

Will Wade is putting his stamp on NC State basketball

Wade is known as one of the tougher young coaches in college basketball. He led McNeese State to back-to-back appearances in the NCAA tournament. This past season, McNeese defeated Clemson in March Madness. They ended up losing in the Round of 32.

Wade has coached at several different schools, including LSU, VCU and Chattanooga. He was involved in a scandal at LSU involving recruiting that ended up with him losing his job there. He now gets his second chance at the power 4 level with NC State basketball.

This offseason, Wade has been recruiting. The Wolfpack have six transfers now incoming including Arceneaux, per 247 Sports. NC State is listed on that site as having the 32nd best transfer class in the country.

The program also has a signed letter of intent from four-star high school prospect Zymicah Wilkins. He is a 6-foot-8 power forward who also had offers from Clemson and Georgetown.

NC State basketball fans hope Wade can take them back to the NCAA tournament. Wade has already taken three programs to the Big Dance.