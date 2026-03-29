The Toronto Blue Jays had a big offseason after falling one run short of the World Series title last year. One of their big additions announced himself on Sunday at the Rogers Centre. Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto launched his first MLB home run on Sunday, taking Athletics pitcher Luis Morales deep to right field.

Kazuma Okamoto's first MLB home run travelled 420 feet to RCF, extending a strong opening series for him. He had six seasons of at least 30 homers with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan. Blue Jays are up 4-0 B4. pic.twitter.com/9sCY0vVCeK — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 29, 2026

The right-handed Okamoto took the 1-0 pitch the opposite way and sent the Blue Jays fans into a frenzy. Replacing Bo Bichette in the infield is a tall task for anyone, especially one with no MLB experience. After three hits in eight at-bats in his first two games, Okamoto finally went yard in his third game.

This is far from Okamoto's first professional experience, however. The 29-year-old played over 1,000 games in the NPB, hitting 248 home runs along the way. He had six 30-homer seasons for the Yomiuri Giants, and the Blue Jays are hoping that translates to North America.

The Blue Jays are off to a great start, already clinching the series victory against the Athletics. They won on Opening Day thanks to a great start from Kevin Gausman and three RBIs from Andres Gimenez. In the second game, they won 8-7 on an Ernie Clement walk-off in the 11th inning. Okamoto put them on the precipice of a sweep on Sunday afternoon.

Expectations are high in Toronto after the heartbreaking World Series loss. Dylan Cease and Okamoto joining the team only makes them higher, especially after the free-agency heartbreak of years past. The AL East will be a tight race, and banking these wins early in the season will be key for Toronto.

The Blue Jays are right back in action on Monday, as the Colorado Rockies come to town for three games. They have a chance to get off to a great start if they can close out Sunday's game.