After making the playoffs the last two seasons, the Detroit Tigers are looking to go on an even deeper run in 2026. Having some extra pitchers in the mix could be what Detroit needs to get over the hump.

When it comes to Troy Melton and Jackson Jobe, president of baseball operations Scott Harris is expecting both to pitch in 2026, via Jason Beck of MLB.com. Melton is expected to return before Jobe, but both pitchers are in the Tigers' plans.

“Jackson will be available hopefully for us in August,” Harris said.

While he didn't give a return month for Melton, that fact he is poised to return first of the two would point to him being back on the mound before August. Still, the Tigers will be cautious when it comes to the right-hander. He is working his way back from elbow inflammation.

In his Detroit debut in 2025, Melton held a 2.76 ERA and a 36/15 K/BB ratio over 16 appearances, including four starts. The Tigers will certainly welcome him back to the mix with that kind of production on the table.

Jobe is making his way back from Tommy John surgery. His season ended after 10 starts in 2025. Beforehand, the right-hander posted a 4.22 ERA and a 39/27 K/BB ratio. A former top prospect, Detroit has high hopes for Jobe once fully healthy.

When it comes to Tigers pitchers, all eyes will be on Tarik Skubal, and to a lesser extent new free agent signee Framber Valdez. But Detroit knows they'll need all the help they can get in the pitching department. Eventually this season, they're expecting Melton and Jobe to contribute.