California football plucked Tosh Lupoi from Oregon to lead the Golden Bears in 2026. Lupoi and his coaching staff just won over a four-star safety who considered the Ducks, plus Alabama. Myles Baker is the one heading to “Bear Territory.”

The star from Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth made his decision official with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals Sunday. Even telling Fawcett: “I'm home” along with dropping the bear emoji.

This becomes a massive College Football Recruiting win for Cal. While the Bears have won over Sierra Canyon talent in the past, Cal rarely claims four-stars from the Southern California powerhouse.

So what sealed the 6-foot-2, 205-pound safety's decision? He broke it down with On3/Rivals national recruiting reporter Greg Biggins.

“My visit to Cal really sealed the deal for me,” Baker said to Biggins. “I have a strong connection with the coaching staff and it was great to be around everyone.”

The practice energy inside Memorial Stadium won over Baker too.

“I watched the team practice and seeing how Tosh (Lupoi) runs the show really sold me,” Baker said. “Everyone is on the move, it’s high intensity and they got a lot of work in. I just loved the environment and the overall culture Tosh is building there.”

Baker adds that he took a liking to general manager Ron Rivera. The Bears now land the No. 21 overall prospect in the state.

“He’s one of the more versatile defensive players in the region with size, athleticism and physicality. Some schools liked Baker as a linebacker but Cal said safety all along and that was another factor that helped tilt things in their favor,” Biggins added.

Cal is delivering an aggressive offseason as it transitions to Lupoi. That includes winning back past five-star signing Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele at quarterback.