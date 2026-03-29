While the Miami Marlins are always talked about for their spending habits, or lack thereof, the 2026 season for the team has started with a bang, especially with Sunday's 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. Though the Marlins are missing Kyle Stowers to injury, losing offensive firepower, Sunday saw Owen Caissie's power on display with a walk-off home run against the Rockies.

It's the situation most dream about when wanting to become a baseball player, as there were two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning with a runner on second base and Miami is down 3-2. On a 1-0 count, Caissie connected on a changeup down the middle from Colorado's Victor Vodnik that saw the ball go to right field to get a two-run home run that won them the game.

Caissie didn't even start the game for the Marlins on Sunday, having been pinch-hitting for lead-off hitter Austin Slater, but the 23-year-old from Canada took advantage of the opportunity and came through in the clutch. This is Caissie's first season with Miami after being traded from the Chicago Cubs in the Edward Cabrera deal, as before that, he was with the San Diego Padres until he moved in the Yu Darvish transaction.

The Marlins look to build off a 3-0 start to the 2026 season

With the win in the classic teal colors, worn by the Florida Marlins at the time, Miami starts 3-0 on the season, the best start in franchise history since 2009. It will no doubt be an emotional Sunday for Caissie as his first home run with the team is a walk-off dinger.

It remains to be seen if Caissie can continue to carve out a role with the Marlins throughout the season, as the next three-game series for the team is against the Chicago White Sox, which starts on Monday evening. The goal this season is to improve after finishing with a 79-83 record, which put them third in the NL East.