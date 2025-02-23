Zoe Brooks and the No. 13 NC State Wolfpack stunned the college basketball world by beating the No. 1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 104-95 in a double-overtime thriller.

Brooks was particularly dominant throughout the course of the game. In 47 minutes of action, she finished with a double-double of 33 points and 10 rebounds. She joined an exclusive list of players who have recorded 30 points and 10 rebounds against a No. 1-ranked team, per Stathead. The list includes JuJu Watkins, Jackie Young, Mya Hollingshed, Janel McCarville, and Angel McCoughtry.

Brooks reflected on the team's big victory after the game. When a reporter asked her what it was like facing Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles, she only needed three words to explain her thoughts on the matchup.

“I like challenges,” Brooks said.

What's next for Zoe Brooks, NC State

It was a huge win for Zoe Brooks and the No. 13 NC State Wolfpack, getting a game over the No. 1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish that will give them a solid jump in the next AP Top 25 poll.

Both teams exchanged blows throughout the course of the game, having two overtime periods to decide the winner. Fortunately for the Wolfpack, the Fighting Irish ran out of gas. In the second period, they outscored their opponents 12-3 to finally create distance and defend homecourt to earn the victory.

Aside from Brooks' huge performance, Aziaha James had a solid display of 20 points and five rebounds. Tilda Trygger came next with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Saniya Rivers flirted with a triple-double, providing a stat line of 14 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

NC State improved to a 22-5 overall record, going 14-2 after 16 conference games. They remain second in the ACC standings behind Notre Dame, trailing by two games for the top spot.

Coming off the huge victory over the No. 1 Fighting Irish, the No. 13 Wolfpack will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. ET.