Federal prosecutors have unveiled a sweeping indictment that cuts across nearly every layer of NCAA basketball, charging 20 individuals in an alleged point-shaving operation tied to Division I programs. According to documents obtained by CBS News, authorities say more than 39 players across at least 17 teams either fixed or attempted to fix outcomes in 29 games during the 2023–24 and 2024–25 seasons.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania described the case as one of the most expansive sports betting conspiracies ever tied to North American basketball. Prosecutors allege that players accepted payments ranging from $10,000 to $30,000 in exchange for manipulating first-half scores or full-game results, all to benefit illegal wagering interests. The indictment also names six additional defendants connected to the operation, including former NBA guard Antonio Blakeney, along with personal trainers and AAU-linked figures who allegedly helped broker player access.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Federal prosecutors have charged 20 people, including 15 former Division I college basketball players, in a massive betting scheme to rig NCAA and Chinese Basketball Association games. The charges include wire fraud, with players allegedly receiving $10K–$30K per… pic.twitter.com/iiIDSrmYQf — Covers (@Covers) January 15, 2026

How the scheme spread across Division I programs

Article Continues Below

Federal authorities say the operation traces back to late 2022, when organizers Shane Hennen and Marves Fairley allegedly targeted professional games overseas before shifting focus stateside. From there, investigators claim the group recruited college players at schools including Tulane, La Salle, Fordham, DePaul, Buffalo, Alabama State, and several others to influence betting lines.

The case also overlaps with a separate October crackdown in New York involving illegal NBA wagering and rigged poker games. That investigation resulted in dozens of arrests and highlighted Hennen and Fairley as common links between both probes.

Two former New Orleans players, Cedquavious Hunter and Dyquavian Short, appear among the defendants. Both had already faced NCAA discipline tied to gambling-related violations. The broader NCAA inquiry also touched former players from Arizona State, Mississippi Valley State, and New Orleans, though the association previously described those cases as unrelated.

In a statement following the indictments, NCAA president Charlie Baker emphasized cooperation with law enforcement and stressed the organization’s focus on competitive integrity. Portions of the indictment, cited by ESPN, argue that sportsbooks and bettors were defrauded through deliberate manipulation of games meant to be decided through honest play.