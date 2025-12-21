It was the kind of loss that keeps coaches awake at night, but Matt LaFleur refused to let the collapse define his team's effort. Following the Green Bay Packers' stunning 22-16 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday, LaFleur struck a tone of resilience rather than anger.

Despite blowing a 10-point lead in the final two minutes of regulation, a sequence that included a surrendered onside kick and a game-tying touchdown drive, the head coach focused on the grit his squad showed under fire.

“The game obviously didn't end the way we wanted it to,” LaFleur said in his opening statement. “I was so proud of our guys, man, to be able to handle all the adversity and continue to battle and fight. And unfortunately, some of those plays at the end of the game didn't go our way.”

The “adversity” LaFleur referenced wasn't just the scoreboard. The Packers lost starting quarterback Jordan Love to a head injury, forcing backup Malik Willis into the fire during crunch time. While the defense held strong for most of the night, the wheels came off when it mattered most.

After the Bears forced overtime, a fumble by Willis on a fourth-down snap gave Caleb Williams a short field, setting up the rookie's walk-off 46-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore.

It was a brutal way to lose to a bitter rival, especially given the playoff implications. Yet, LaFleur believes the process was right, even if the result was a nightmare. Whether that optimism holds up as they review the film of those chaotic final minutes is another story entirely.