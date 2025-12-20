As BYU basketball star AJ Dybantsa continues to showcase the skillset that has him one of the top players to be selected in the next NBA Draft, his talent appears to be acknowledged by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. With the BYU basketball star continuing to dominate, Dybantsa speaks about the relationship he has with James.

When the Lakers visited to play the Utah Jazz on Thursday, James went right to Dybantsa right as the final buzzer sounded and embraced him. After the Cougars took down Abilene Christian, led by a career-high 35 points for Dybantsa, the freshman revealed what James said to him at that moment.

“He's just saying he’s been watching from a distance. Obviously, I worked out with him like two years ago. So, I’ve been in contact with him a little bit. So, he's greatness, so I'm just happy to be there,” Dybantsa said on the TNT Sports broadcast.

BYU basketball's AJ Dybantsa speaks on upcoming Big 12 play

While some debate if the BYU basketball star in Dybantsa should be the No. 1 pick, he is in the midst of an impeccable season where he's averaging 22.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the field. As mentioned before, Dybantsa scored a career-high 34 points in Friday's win over the Wildcats and looks to continue the dominance once the No. 10-ranked team hits conference play.

“Yeah, definitely just come with the second half mentality that we've been having, I think we're bringing it to the first in these last couple games. If we can do that big 12, I think we'll be straight,” Dybantsa said when asked what the Cougars need to do to get ready for Big 12 play.

There's no denying that Dybantsa's play will take the BYU basketball team as far as they can make it, looking to also solidify his status as a top prospect, seemingly alongside Kansas Jayhawks star Darryn Peterson.

BYU is currently at an 11-1 record, and before the team hits conference play on Jan. 3 against Kansas State, the next game is on Monday against Eastern Washington.