The Houston Texans are preparing to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Houston cannot clinch a playoff spot, but their game can influence whether other teams clinch a spot this week. On Sunday, the Texans are expecting to get some key offensive pieces back against the Raiders.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk and running back Nick Chubb are expected to play in Week 16, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Kirk has been dealing with an illness, but should play through it. Meanwhile, Chubb has been dealing with a rib injury.

Kirk has been limited to 10 games this season. The veteran wide receiver has caught 22 passes on 40 targets this year. He has racked up 204 yards while scoring one touchdown this season. He is in the midst of his first campaign with the Texans after being traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars during the offseason.

Chubb is also in his first Texans campaign, having signed as a free agent this summer. He has played in 13 games, sharing carries with rookie Woody Marks. Chubb has racked up 472 yards on 115 carries, leading the team with 4.1 yards per carry.

The Texans have been on a roll as of late. Houston has won each of their last six games, improving to a 9-5 record on the season. They are in contention for the AFC South with three games remaining. They trail the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are currently 10-4.

Houston needs to continue its winning ways with the season nearing an end. Having Chubb and Kirk back in the fold certainly should help their cause.