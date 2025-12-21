The Chicago Bears appeared dead in the water after the Green Bay Packers took a 16-6 lead with five minutes remaining in regulation Saturday. But Chicago hit a field goal, recovered an onside kick and put together a two-minute scoring drive to tie the game 16-16, forcing overtime.

Green Bay's botched fourth-down snap in OT gave the Bears the ball with a chance to complete an improbable comeback. And Caleb Williams delivered with a walk-off 46-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore.

After the memorable 22-16 win, Ben Johnson spoke glowingly of his starting quarterback. “He always makes plays when needed. He's clutch like that,” Johnson said during a postgame press conference. “He always keeps a level head. He understands the situation so, so well.”

Caleb Williams delivers in wild Bears comeback win

Even without Micah Parsons, the Packers’ defense dominated the game for three and a half quarters. Green Bay also lost Jordan Love to a concussion in the first half Saturday. But the team still won the time of possession battle 38:57 to 26:13.

The Bears appeared destined to lose the pivotal divisional clash, committing 10 penalties for 105 yards. But Chicago fought through adversity. After the team recovered an onside kick with two minutes remaining in regulation, Williams directed an eight-play, 53-yard drive.

On 4th & 4 with 24 seconds on the clock, Williams found Jahdae Walker in the end zone for the game-tying score. The rookie wideout’s second career reception sent the matchup to overtime.

The Bears capitalized on Malik Willis’ fumble in OT. Chicago just needed a field goal to win the game. But after moving the ball to midfield on back-to-back runs, Williams launched a deep shot to Moore, who hauled in the walk-off touchdown.

“He gets better every single week,” Johnson said of Williams. “I really do think he is playing some of his best football right now of the year.”

Chicago took a 1.5-game division lead over Green Bay with Saturday’s incredible comeback. The Bears head to San Francisco to face the 49ers in another pivotal NFC showdown in Week 17.