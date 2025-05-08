It's been an excellent week for Villanova University as a whole. The headline news is that the first American pope, Pope Leo XIV, is an alumnus of the University from the class of 1977. On a much more secondary note, a trio of Villanova basketball legends, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges, have sparked two epic comebacks for the New York Knicks against the heavily favored Boston Celtics. It might have been a shock to see New York show this kind of resolve, but to Wildcats' fans, it was the norm in the late 2010s.

Head coach Jay Wright led the program through a golden era during this period, winning two national championships in three years. In some cases, Villanova basketball was the underdog. In other matchups, the Wildcats were the heavy favorites. But no matter what, these teams had a grittiness and resolve that was the standard in college basketball. And it certainly looks like this culture is translating to the NBA as the Knicks continue to add former Wildcats. Mikal Bridges has been one of the latest significant additions to the Knicks, and he talked about in the postgame of Game 2 how Jay Wright and his background have made him the player he is today.

“Growing up, my mom just made me like that. Going through college with Coach Wright and Villanova, he preached mental toughness. That really brought it out of me. I had it growing up, but college established that even more.”

The starting shooting guard got off to a poor start offensively for New York but found ways to impact the game while he was on the floor. Then, in the fourth quarter, Bridges caught fire, scoring 14 huge points, which helped spark another 20-point comeback by New York. Once again, Mikal capped off the night with a clutch defensive stop. It was a beautiful moment that encapsulated the resilience the Knicks have built thanks to a culture very similar to that of Villanova basketball under Jay Wright.

But like the Knicks, the Wildcats currently have much more work to do. The program is entering a new era under former Maryland head coach Kevin Willard. Since Jay Wright retired, Villanova basketball has not returned to the NCAA Tournament. Instead, UConn has taken on the mantle of the best program in the country over the past few years. It's a long road back to the top, but the Wildcats have done it before. They need to reinvent and install the culture they had a few years ago, which made Bridges, Brunson, Hart, and others the players they are today.