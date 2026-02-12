Nebraska Athletics confirmed Wednesday it is investigating multiple incidents involving fan misconduct during No. 7 Nebraska's 80-77 overtime loss to No. 13 Purdue at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday night.

“Nebraska Athletics is aware of fan behavior incidents at last night's men's basketball game against Purdue, including multiple instances of objects being thrown toward the team benches and court,” the Cornhuskers said in a statement.

“We are working with the staff at Pinnacle Bank Arena and law enforcement officials to investigate the incidents, identify the individuals, and take appropriate disciplinary action. Once that process is completed, more information will be made public.”

Video circulating on social media shows an object flying from the crowd toward the Boilermakers' bench with 5.2 seconds remaining in overtime, shortly after Oscar Cluff converted an and-one layup that gave Purdue a 78-77 lead before his free throw attempt. Another clip shows Purdue's Jack Benter, No. 14, reacting as an object lands near him on the bench. In footage of the same sequence, Benter appears to be pushed backward before standing and looking down to his left. The object itself is not clearly visible from all angles.

The next live-ball action made the difference. Nebraska guard Jamarques Lawrence slipped near the Boilermakers' bench while handling the ball and turned it over. Teammates Sam Hoiberg and Jared Garcia also slipped while moving toward Lawrence, according to the television broadcast. After the turnover, Gicarri Harris of Purdue made two free throws to settle the 80-77 result.

When asked postgame whether something had been thrown at his team, Boilermakers coach Matt Painter responded, “if they did, they missed.” Tunnel officers reportedly indicated they had identified the individual involved, which led to the question.

The loss dropped the Cornhuskers to 21-3 overall and 10-3 in conference play. It was Nebraska's third defeat against a top-15 opponent this season and their third straight loss in the last four games after opening the year 20-0. The Huskers are now 2-3 against AP Top 25 teams.

The game was a showcase of Purdue's rebounding power and second-chance scoring. The Boilermakers outrebounded Nebraska 54-37, including 21 offensive rebounds that led to 17 second-chance points. In the first half alone, Purdue held a 25-14 rebounding advantage and converted nine offensive boards into 10 second-chance points. The Cornhuskers committed 14 turnovers, seven in the opening half.

Rienk Mast led Nebraska with 18 points and six rebounds before fouling out in overtime. Pryce Sandfort scored 15 points, all after halftime, and Lawrence contributed 12 points after the break and in overtime. The Huskers shot 44% from the field and 38% from three-point range.

Nebraska erased a 22-point second-half deficit and later overcame a nine-point gap with 2:02 remaining in regulation to force overtime. However, with five unanswered points in the final seconds of extra time, the Boilermakers snatched the road victory, overshadowed by the postgame incident.