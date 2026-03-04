On Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2026, former WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler made her long-awaited on-screen return to NXT. Last seen wrestling in WWE back in Apr. 2025 on Friday Night SmackDown, Baszler was soon let go from her contract.

Following a brief stint in the indies, she made her way back to the promotion as a guest coach/producer. Tonight, Baszler appeared and surprised the crowd during a backstage segment with Kelani Jordan. Jordan is currently involved in a feud with Lola Vice and is scheduled to face her on the upcoming Mar. 7, 2026, edition of NXT Vengeance Day in an Underground match.

Shayna Basler is training Kelani Jordan for her NXT Underground Match against Lola Vice! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/tDOfe2Kq5n — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) March 4, 2026

Looking forward to beating Vice's unbeaten 3-0 record of Underground match wins, Jordan appeared in a segment with MMA star Shayna Baszler. Preparing for her match, Jordan met up with Baszler to train. Baszler holds experience in Underground matches, where she once lost to Vice at NXT Battleground 2024 in the namesake match.

Currently helping as a backstage coach/producer, Baszler is not officially hired by WWE but is working with them, helping coach the young talents get better. Before this, she was last seen on WWE television back during the Sept. 2025 episode of NXT Homecoming.

Shayna Baszler explains her current role with WWE

Last year, while speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, the former WWE women's tag- team champion explained her current role and duties in WWE. “I'm not officially hired, but I have a good relationship with them, so I'm officially ‘guest' coaching when I can or when the opportunity comes.” Hopeful that it turns into a full-time job, Baszler also noted, “I'm hoping [it leads to a full-time job]. If I don't suck too much at the guest part of it, then hopefully.”

Baszler joined WWE in 2017 following a brief MMA and Japanese pro-wrestling run. In her in-ring career that almost lasted seven to eight years, Baszler became a part of several groups, won titles, and even went on her solo pursuits.