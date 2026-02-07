North Carolina basketball takes center stage Saturday as the program prepares for one of the most anticipated rivalry games in recent memory. With Duke arriving in Chapel Hill, attention has shifted to freshman star Caleb Wilson and his long-awaited matchup with Cameron Boozer.

Wilson has emerged as the driving force behind North Carolina’s resurgence this season. The freshman forward is averaging a double-double and has quickly established himself as a projected lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. His rise has coincided with the Tar Heels pushing toward their strongest start since the 2018–19 campaign.

The moment extends beyond conference standings or rankings. The North Carolina vs. Duke rivalry now features two elite freshmen who share a deep history off the college stage. Wilson and Boozer previously played together for Nightrydas Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit, where they won the prestigious Peach Jam in 2024.

As College GameDay set up inside the Dean E. Smith Center, SportsCenter shared Wilson’s comments ahead of tipoff. The network posted the moment on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account as Wilson addressed the opportunity to face his former teammate just hours before the game.

“I think it will be a lot of fun … it will be nice to compete with old friends.”

That shared background adds another layer to college basketball’s most intense rivalry. Now, Boozer enters Chapel Hill as one of the sport’s most recognizable young stars, while Wilson leads North Carolina into a primetime showdown carrying major ACC and NCAA tournament implications.

The clip reflects confidence rather than hostility, a notable contrast in a rivalry often fueled by emotion. For scouts, the game offers a critical evaluation point between two future NBA talents. For fans, it marks the first true college-stage collision between two of the nation’s brightest young players.

With College GameDay framing the moment, Saturday’s matchup carries national significance. For the Tar Heels, this matchup serves as both a measuring stick and an opportunity to make a statement on the sport’s biggest stage.