North Carolina basketball received difficult news Thursday when the program announced Caleb Wilson will be out indefinitely with a fractured left hand. The freshman standout suffered the injury during the Tar Heels’ 75-66 loss Tuesday to the Miami Hurricanes, casting uncertainty over his availability for the final stretch of the season.

Wilson, the Tar Heels' leading scorer and rebounder, suffered the injury Tuesday in the first half at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables. Initial X-rays taken at the arena were negative, and medical staff taped his hand and cleared him to return. He played the entire second half despite what was later diagnosed as a fracture.

After the team returned to Chapel Hill, follow-up imaging revealed the break. The official injury update arrived Thursday, listing him as out indefinitely with seven regular-season games remaining. The open-ended timeline immediately sparked questions about whether his freshman campaign could be in jeopardy.

Former sports news anchor William McCallister weighed in on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, suggesting the situation showed how quickly a season can change. Wilson responded directly from his own verified account later that afternoon, making his stance clear amid the speculation.

Article Continues Below

“It’s not over”

Wilson posted the message later that same day, pushing back against narratives that labeled the injury as season-ending. Although UNC basketball confirmed the fracture, the program has not ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

The distinction carries significant weight for the Tar Heels, given that Wilson averages 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game while anchoring both the offense and the glass. Without their primary playmaker and interior presence, North Carolina must quickly recalibrate its rotation as it enters a pivotal stretch of conference play.

The loss to Miami exposed the fracture, but it does not end the story. North Carolina must now navigate the final weeks of the regular season without its top scorer while staying competitive in the ACC race. Wilson’s response signals belief that he can return, and the Tar Heels will adjust while hoping their freshman star is back for postseason play.