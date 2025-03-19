North Carolina basketball head coach Hubert Davis made a hilarious RJ Davis confession after his team's dominant victory over San Diego State. The Tar Heels got their NCAA Tournament off to the right start in the First Four, taking control of the contest from the jump and pulling away in a 95-68 blowout. RJ Davis had a historic night, leading the team with 26 points on 6/6 shooting from three-point range.

As the star point guard's career in Chapel Hill winds down, his longtime head coach praised him and made a hilarious plea to the NCAA in a postgame interview.

“It’s a blessing and an honor (to coach RJ). For five years, I’ve been one of his coaches, and for four years, I’ve been his head coach. I'm still trying to call the NCAA to see if I can get him back for his sixth year. The confidence level I have as a coach being around RJ is absolutely amazing.”

RJ Davis and the Tar Heels are still kicking as they look to shock the world one game at a time

There were many questions heading into tonight about whether North Carolina basketball deserved to be in the field of 68. The Tar Heels were a dismal 1-12 against Quadrant 1 team and finished behind several ACC programs that did not make the NCAA Tournament. Clearly, this group paid attention to that noise, which resulted in the best performance of the season. Hubert Davis' team shot a staggering 52.6% from the field and 58.3% from three-point range. There was simply very little the Aztecs could do on Tuesday night.

RJ Davis ultimately showed the form that Tar Heels fans know so well. The fifth-year has had a decorated career in Chapel Hill. His accolades include being a First-team All-American, winning ACC Player of the Year last season, and being a two-time All-Conference selection. And Davis has plenty of experience in March, having led the Tar Heels to the National Championship game in the past.

That run in Hubert Davis' first year shocked the public, with North Carolina basketball coming in as a No. 8 seed. Picking up multiple wins in this tournament will similarly shock the public based on how this team has looked for much of the year. However, everything is even now. The Tar Heels will now face sixth-seeded Ole Miss in the Round of 64. While the Rebels are a formidable opponent, if RJ Davis and company play like they did on Tuesday, they can definitely pull this upset.

Overall, this North Carolina basketball team feels like it's playing with house money right now. The regular season has been a disappointment, and that has significantly lowered fans' expectations heading into this tournament. As we've seen in the past, with little pressure, Hubert Davis' team in March is a force to be reckoned with. And it's not a crazy thing to believe that history might repeat itself. That being said, the Tar Heels very much have their work cut out for them going forward.