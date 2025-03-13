The North Carolina basketball team was in must-win mode Wednesday as it took on Notre Dame to open up ACC Tournament play. The Tar Heels are firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble right now, and they need to go on a run in Charlotte if they want to feel comfortable on Selection Sunday. North Carolina looked good against the Fighting Irish as they won 76-56, and Elliot Cadeau looked especially impressive dishing the basketball to his teammates.

Elliot Cadeau is averaging almost 10 points per game for the North Carolina basketball team this season, but he had just three points in 25 minutes against Notre Dame. However, Cadeau finished the game with 10 assists.

“No, it’s huge,” North Carolina basketball head coach Hubert Davis said of Cadeau's passing ability, according to an article from Tar Heel Tribune. “Elliot is gifted in regards to being able to find open teammates. He’s our best penetrator where he can break down a defense anytime he wants to, not only create for himself but create for his teammates. When he’s making the simple, easy play, for him — for everyone else it’s elite. And I thought he did that for the most part, so I thought there was a couple lobs that he threw up, but when he keeps it simple, I think he’s one of the best distributors in the country.”

Cadeau didn't score a lot of points, but it wasn't because he was missing shots. He finished the game 1-2 and he was 1-1 from deep. Cadeau found a way to impact the game with his assists, and that was huge for the Tar Heels as they cruised to an easy victory over Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish never had a lead in this game as North Carolina hit a three to go up 3-0 early, and they never looked back. The Tar Heels extended the lead to 14 by halftime, and they continued to dominate throughout the second half.

Now, the Tar Heels are moving on to play Wake Forest on Thursday. It won't be an easy matchup.

“Well, I think one of the things is they’re really good individual defenders,” Hubert Davis said of Wake Forest. “They can guard the ball. They take pride in their individual one-on-one matchups. They have clearly as a team identified for them to be successful, they have to be good on the defensive end, and they’ve got athleticism and length. They do. So they make it tough to be able to get consistent good shots, high-percentage shots on the offensive end. We’re looking forward to the challenge tomorrow afternoon and understand Wake Forest is a very good basketball team.”

A win tomorrow against Wake Forest would be big for North Carolina's tournament hopes. The Tar Heels and Demon Deacons will tip off at roughly 2:30 ET on Thursday from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The North Carolina basketball team is favored by 5.5 points.