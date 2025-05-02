Arike Ogunbowale is returning to South Bend — this time as a professional. The Dallas Wings guard is set to take the floor at her alma mater for a WNBA preseason matchup against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, marking her first game back at Notre Dame since her senior season in 2019.

Ahead of the matchup, the official Notre Dame women’s basketball account posted a message to its former star on social media, writing: “See you soon @Arike_O ” with the eyeballs and clover emojis in response to the Wings’ tweet about her return.

“I'm really excited,” Ogunbowale told reporters Thursday, via ClutchPoint's Joey Mistretta. “Obviously haven't played there since my last game, senior year, so just super excited to see, you know, old fans and my coaches.”

The WNBA has made a point to schedule more preseason games at college campuses in recent years. It’s a shift players like Ogunbowale say makes a difference.

Related NewsArticle continues below
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) slaps hands with guard Olivia Miles (5) during the second round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament between Notre Dame and Michigan
Heated Olivia Miles, Hannah Hidalgo moment blows up social media
South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) lines a shot up at practice at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Thursday, April 3, 2025 ahead of their Final Four match-up against the Texas Longhorns on Friday. Mandatory Credit: © Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Watch MiLayshia Fulwiley win MVP in this USA Basketball tournament
USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman calls out a play during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
USC basketball’s Eric Musselman lands prolific 18.8-PPG scorer in transfer portal

“It's special,” she said. “I think when you graduate you don't really think you're ever going to be able to come back and play in front of the fans and just in that environment. So the fact that they're doing that for us and doing it in the preseason … is special.”

The 28-year-old is one of the most decorated players in Notre Dame women’s basketball history. She led the Fighting Irish to the 2018 national title and is best known for her back-to-back buzzer-beaters in the Final Four and championship games. Her No. 24 jersey remains iconic in South Bend, and on Friday, fans may see it in both Fighting Irish green and Wings blue.

Arike Ogunbowale and the Wings are preparing to bounce back from a tough 2024 season, where they struggled to meet expectations. With the Notre Dame legend leading the charge, and the addition of Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, the team hopes to return to playoff contention in 2025.

The Wings and Aces will tip off Friday at 7 p.m. ET in the Purcell Pavilion. The game is part of the WNBA’s preseason series spotlighting matchups at college venues.