Arike Ogunbowale is returning to South Bend — this time as a professional. The Dallas Wings guard is set to take the floor at her alma mater for a WNBA preseason matchup against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, marking her first game back at Notre Dame since her senior season in 2019.

Ahead of the matchup, the official Notre Dame women’s basketball account posted a message to its former star on social media, writing: “See you soon @Arike_O ” with the eyeballs and clover emojis in response to the Wings’ tweet about her return.

“I'm really excited,” Ogunbowale told reporters Thursday, via ClutchPoint's Joey Mistretta. “Obviously haven't played there since my last game, senior year, so just super excited to see, you know, old fans and my coaches.”

The WNBA has made a point to schedule more preseason games at college campuses in recent years. It’s a shift players like Ogunbowale say makes a difference.

“It's special,” she said. “I think when you graduate you don't really think you're ever going to be able to come back and play in front of the fans and just in that environment. So the fact that they're doing that for us and doing it in the preseason … is special.”

The 28-year-old is one of the most decorated players in Notre Dame women’s basketball history. She led the Fighting Irish to the 2018 national title and is best known for her back-to-back buzzer-beaters in the Final Four and championship games. Her No. 24 jersey remains iconic in South Bend, and on Friday, fans may see it in both Fighting Irish green and Wings blue.

Arike Ogunbowale and the Wings are preparing to bounce back from a tough 2024 season, where they struggled to meet expectations. With the Notre Dame legend leading the charge, and the addition of Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, the team hopes to return to playoff contention in 2025.

The Wings and Aces will tip off Friday at 7 p.m. ET in the Purcell Pavilion. The game is part of the WNBA’s preseason series spotlighting matchups at college venues.