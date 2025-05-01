May 1, 2025 at 5:20 PM ET

The WNBA will kick off the 2025 preseason in a unique way. On Friday, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese will return to LSU to play in an exhibition game against Brazil.

Arike Ogunbowale, Jackie Young, and Jewell Loyd will return to Notre Dame for a game on Friday between the Las Vegas Aces and the Dallas Wings, per the WNBA.

On Sunday, WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark will return to Iowa for an exhibition game against Brazil.

It doesn't stop there. Sky forward Kamilla Cardoso will be playing against her home country.

This is all in an effort to continue the growth of the WNBA following a season that saw a surge in popularity. It is also fitting that these veterans and the draft class of 2024 were integral in the league setting up these exhibitions.

The WNBA's biggest names are coming home

These games could happen when they involve some of the most influential players in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark became a sensation during her four years at Iowa. Her classic logo three-pointer and endearing personality made her a national spectacle.

Angel Reese engineered LSU to the national championship in 2023, defeating Clark and Iowa in a game over 10 million viewers watched. Her tenacious style of play and transcendence made her a compelling player to watch.

Kamilla Cardoso was instrumental in South Carolina going undefeated and winning the 2024 NCAA championship. Ogunbowale was famous for hitting the buzzer beater to win the 2018 NCAA championship for Notre Dame.

Young was a member of that team and has gone on to become of the league's most formidable shooters. Lloyd played at Notre Dame from 2012-2015 and will be making her debut with the Aces nine seasons with the Seattle Storm.

The WNBA preseason games will be televised to capitalize on the growth of the league.