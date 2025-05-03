The Dallas Wings were defeated 112-78 by the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night in their preseason opener at Notre Dame. Dallas held an early lead but Las Vegas took control in the second quarter and did not look back. For Paige Bueckers, the contest represented her first professional game. Following the defeat, the Wings rookie, who was selected first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, was asked how she is dealing with the expectations amid the comparisons to the Caitlin Clark-led 2024 WNBA Draft class.

“No expectations. I feel like that comes from an outside source so just building with the team here,” Bueckers told reporters. “Trying to get better every single day like I talk about every single time. Don't worry about expectations… Expectations are a narrative that the media tries to create. Not letting outside sources in is really the expectation.”

Bueckers, as a rookie, is doing an impressive job of not letting the noise get to her. She has had to answer some challenging questions given all of the pressure and expectations on her, but Bueckers continues to say the right things.

Paige Bueckers reacts to first WNBA game

As for the game itself, Bueckers finished with 10 points, four rebounds and one assist. The Wings wanted to limit her minutes in her first game of the season, but she still managed to record respectable numbers.

“It was super surreal,” Bueckers said of her first professional basketball game, “the turnaround from where I was two weeks ago to where I am today… But just soaking it up, enjoying every moment. Getting used to new routines, traditions, new teammates, new organization. Just excited to play basketball again with this new group and continue to grow and get better every single day.”

The Wings will now have a few days to continue to work on improving before their next preseason game on May 10.