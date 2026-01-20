Ohio State women's basketball showed its ability to handle pressure and respond late in a tightly contested matchup Monday, a trait head coach Kevin McGuff said defines the Buckeyes after their comeback win over TCU.

“We have a style that can come from behind,” McGuff said, as reported by Brianna Mac Kay of The Columbus Dispatch. “We play with great pace, we can press, we can create turnovers. So, we never feel like we’re out of the game.”

No. 12 Ohio State erased multiple deficits and edged No. 9 TCU 71-69 in the Coretta Scott King Classic at Prudential Center, a game that featured six lead changes and nine ties. Guard Chance Gray delivered the decisive moment, knocking down a 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining to give the Buckeyes the cushion they needed to secure their sixth straight win.

Gray led Ohio State with 22 points, including 17 of the team’s 33 points in the first half, when the Buckeyes struggled to find offensive rhythm early. McGuff credited Gray for stabilizing the team after a slow start.

“Chance really stepped up and had an incredible game,” McGuff said. “We had a dreadful first quarter, as a team, but when we got going in the second quarter, much of that had to do with Chance.”

Ohio State began to close the gap early in the second quarter with a 7-0 run that trimmed a nine-point TCU lead to two in under two minutes. Jaloni Cambridge contributed on each possession during the stretch, continuing to impact the game even as her shooting efficiency lagged. Cambridge finished with 18 points on 7-for-22 shooting but led the Buckeyes with eight assists and added six rebounds.

McGuff pointed to Cambridge’s decision-making on the game’s defining play as emblematic of her approach.

“I think the shot that won the game for us was Chance’s 3, but we called a play that was really for Jaloni,” McGuff said. “She didn’t get a good shot, and she found Chance … and it shows you who she is.”

The game remained tight into the final minute, with Cambridge putting Ohio State ahead for good at 67-66 on a free throw with 1:10 remaining. Gray later extended the lead before TCU closed within one in the final second.

TCU committed 20 turnovers.

Ohio State improved to 17-2 and will host Indiana on Thursday, while TCU travels to UCF on Saturday.

Reporting by Everett Merrill of the Associated Press contributed to this article.