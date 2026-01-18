TCU women's basketball secured a 78-62 win over Arizona on Saturday, but coach Mark Campbell made clear afterward that turnovers remain a concern despite the result.

The No. 10 Horned Frogs finished with 17 turnovers in the win, continuing a recent trend. TCU is averaging 14.6 turnovers per game, third best in the Big 12, but the team has had 14 or fewer turnovers only once in its past six games. Campbell said the issue has been addressed internally and must improve moving forward.

“No, we’re not taking care of the ball good, It’s obviously something we’ve talked about,” Campbell said, as reported by Lawrence Dow of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “To accomplish what we want to accomplish, you have to slow down and take care of the ball, there’s also been three games in a row, West Virginia, Arizona and Ohio State, that they try to speed you up and force turnovers and so, you know, at the end of the day, as you go through the journey of a season, ultimately, you want to get your group ready for March and right now, some things are getting exposed. That’s not a bad thing. It’s only a bad thing if we don’t learn from it and get better.”

Article Continues Below

Despite the miscues, the Horned Frogs controlled the second half to pull away from the Wildcats. Olivia Miles scored 16 points, Clara Silva added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and TCU outscored Arizona 50-32 after halftime. The Horned Frogs extended their home winning streak to 37 games and held a 30th straight opponent under 70 points, per Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press.

TCU will next face Ohio State women's basketball, ranked No. 14, at 11 a.m. Monday in the Coretta Scott King Classic at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, another test Campbell said will challenge his team’s execution.