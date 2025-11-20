The 2025 Oklahoma basketball season has been inconsistent to start for the Sooners. The Sooners have lost two games to opponents that have NCAA Tournament potential: Gonzaga and Nebraska. The good news for the Sooners is that transfer guard Jadon Jones is expected to make his season debut against Oral Roberts after he missed their game against Nebraska despite being questionable leading up to the game.

College basketball reporter and insider, Jon Rothstein, reported the news that Jones will make his debut for the Sooners. The debut of Jadon Jones will give the Sooners a big boost and could help them go on a much-needed run against a few teams, so they can get in the NCAA Tournament conversation and keep Porter Moser off the hot seat.

Rothstein posted on X: “Oklahoma’s Jadon Jones (groin) will be available for today’s game against Oral Roberts, per Porter Moser. Has yet to play this season. Jones sat out last season, but averaged 12.1 PPG in 2023-24 at Long Beach State.”

Jadon Jones committed to Oklahoma on April 28, 2024, after helping Long Beach State to the NCAA Tournament. He was at Long Beach State for four seasons before transferring to Oklahoma. He averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.8 steals on 37.7% shooting from behind the arc and was named the Big West Defensive Player of the Year.

Jones was projected to be a starter for Porter Moser and the Oklahoma basketball program last season and even started in their two scrimmages, but then suffered a back injury that sidelined him for the entire 2024-25 season.

It is also worth noting that Jones was expected to be a key piece for Oklahoma this season, most likely off the bench. Still, he suffered an abductor injury in early October, sidelining him for a month.

One of Oklahoma's worst aspects to start this season has been its defense, and getting Jones back should help them show some improvement there. He excels as a 3&D wing and will provide an immediate boost on that end of the court.

When Oklahoma landed him in the portal, Moser said, “He is an elite defender with length and athleticism. He is a high-level shot maker from three, and I love that he helped guide Long Beach State to the NCAA Tournament this past March.”

Jones coming back might be precisely what the Sooners need to get back to their winning ways and wash the taste of their 105-99 loss to Nebraska out of their mouth. He should also help take some of the pressure off of Miami transfer guard Nijel Pack on offense.