The Oklahoma basketball season ended in disappointment a couple of weeks ago as the Sooners lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against eight-seed UConn. The Sooners still have a lot to look forward to in the future, however. Oklahoma had a solid season, and they are now getting ready for next year by bringing in reinforcements from the college basketball transfer portal. Head coach Porter Moser picked up a big commitment on Monday as Nijel Pack is coming to play for the Sooners.

“NEWS: Miami transfer guard Nijel Pack has committed to Oklahoma, he tells @On3sports,” Joe Tipton said in a post. “The 6-0 senior and career 40% three point shooter, played in only 9 games this season (injury). Scored 22 points on Arkansas to start the year. Began his career at K-State.”

Oklahoma will be the third school that Nijel Pack has played for in his long college career. He started his career back in 2020 at Kansas State, and next season will be his sixth year of college basketball.

Pack spent the first two years of his career with the Wildcats before transferring to Miami. Pack made an immediate impact with Kansas State during his first season as he started in 24 games and ended up averaging 12.7 points per game while shooting over 40% from three.

During his second year at Kansas State, Pack made a nice jump as he averaged over 17 PPG. He also shot over 43% from beyond the arc. Pack decided to enter the transfer portal after the season ended, and he was one of the best players on the market. He decided to take his talents to Miami, and he had a lot of success there as well.

Pack has put together three very similar seasons since joining the Hurricanes as he has averaged right around 13.5 PPG in all three years. His three-point shooting hasn't been quite as good as he has only shot 40% from three in one of those seasons.

When Pack was at Kansas State, he showed a lot of growth in two seasons. That wasn't the case at Miami, but Pack was still an impact player that could light up the box score.

This is a big commitment for the Oklahoma basketball team as the whole point of the transfer portal is to bring in experience. If there's one thing that Nijel Pack doesn't lack, it's experience. He has played five years of college basketball, and he is about to turn 24. He is as experienced as it gets, and he should play a big role on this Sooners squad.