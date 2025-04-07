The Porter Moser era hasn't gone as well as Oklahoma men's basketball fans may have liked, but the program took a major step forward in his fourth season at the helm as the Sooners reached the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Looking ahead to next year, the future appears to have gotten even brighter.

That's because Oklahoma has landed Notre Dame transfer Tae Davis, according to On3 Sports.

Davis, a 6'9 junior forward, averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists for the Fighting Irish last season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining after starting his career at Seton Hall.

Davis is also testing the NBA Draft waters while retaining his college eligibility. His agent told ESPN's Jonathan Givony that he is seeking a guaranteed contract.

If the rising senior withdraws from the draft and heads to Norman, he could become Oklahoma's primary scoring option. The Sooners are losing leading scorer Jeremiah Fears, who has already declared for the draft and renounced his eligibility. He is a projected lottery pick. If Davis stays in the draft, he would likely be a second-round pick.

2025-26 could be a make-or-break year for Porter Moser and Oklahoma men's basketball

2025 was Oklahoma's first NCAA Tournament appearance under Moser, though the team made a habit out of dancing during his predecessor Lon Kruger's tenure. That appearance was short-lived, as Oklahoma promptly fell to UConn in the First Round.

Back-to-back 20-win seasons are nothing to sneeze at, however, and Moser did that the last two seasons in a brutal Big 12 conference. The acquisition of Davis puts the Sooners in position to do it again next year, especially with a pair of consensus top 100 recruits coming in.

Moser will still have more work to do in the portal if he wants to elevate his club from a tournament team to a real March contender. He should get some help now that Oklahoma has hired Trae Young to be the team's assistant general manager (a commitment that also came with a million-dollar donation).