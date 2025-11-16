Oklahoma football pulled off one of the season’s most chaotic finishes, surviving a 23-21 road win over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday when an 87-yard interception return sealed it in the closing minutes. Eli Bowen’s pick-six flipped momentum and kept Oklahoma’s shock window propped open.

Oklahoma’s defense was the story, bending but refusing to break against a Crimson Tide offense that piled up yards. Alabama outgained the Sooners 406-212, but couldn’t convert volume into victory. Fans on social media could not believe what they were seeing.

“This whole defense needs a statue man. They our single handedly winning these games. Offense does deserve a lot of credit for not turning the ball over but other then that this defense just single handedly beat a top 5 team.” One fan stated on X, formerly Twitter.

Quarterback John Mateer managed the game efficiently for Oklahoma, completing 15 of 23 passes for 138 yards while avoiding turnovers. Tate Sandell stayed automatic, drilling three field goals, including a 52-yarder, to keep the Sooners within striking distance.

Another fan gave the college football committee an ultimatum, “If the college committee playoff committee doesn’t put Oklahoma in the playoffs I will not be watching no team has had a harder schedule Oklahoma beat Tennessee and Alabama.”

Alabama’s Ty Simpson did much of the heavy lifting through the air, throwing for 326 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw the interception that became the game’s decisive score.

The result gives Oklahoma a signature résumé win and leaves Alabama’s playoff outlook clouded. Oklahoma improved to 8-2 with the upset, while Alabama fell to 8-2 and will now face tougher scrutiny from the College Football Playoff committee. Expect this result to fuel debate about rematches and which teams deserve the final spots come selection time.