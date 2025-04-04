Providence basketball head coach Kim English picked up a significant win in the transfer portal, adding a talented guard from Vanderbilt. The Friars are coming off a very trying second season that saw the team finish 12-20 overall. English knows he has to have a better season in 2025-26 and is already making some progress this offseason.

According to On3sports National Basketball Reporter Joe Tipton, Jason Edwards has committed to the Friars. The 6'1 junior led Vanderbilt with 17.0 points per game this past year and was selected All-SEC third team. The Atlanta, Georgia native was one of the most sought-after guards in the portal.

Providence basketball needs to show progress next season

This is a massive win for the Friars. And it was much needed after star forward Bryce Hopkins left the program for St. John's. Edwards was the best player on a Vanderbilt team that was very competitive in the vaunted SEC. The guard was the centerpiece of the Commodores' offense, averaging more than six points than any other player on the roster. Providence basketball now has someone it can build around next season as it looks to become competitive again in the Big East Conference.

A few years ago, Kim English was a promising young coach out of George Mason. The former Pistons' shooting guard paid his dues as an assistant for six years before elevating the Patriots' program in his two years there. English was the kind of candidate that if the Friars had not hired him the year they did, there's a chance an even bigger program would have swept him up. So far, however, the results have been underwhelming.

Providence basketball was a program that gradually improved under former head coach Ed Cooley and perennially made it into the tournament. Even in this new era of NIL, the Friars still have the resources to replicate that success. English surely is not done adding players this offseason. And if Providence basketball adds another player of Edwards' caliber, next year's team can emerge as a Big East contender. But there's a lot of work to be done over these next few months.