The Purdue basketball team is playing Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament on Friday. In the second half, the Boilermakers saw Braden Smith go down with a concerning injury. He came up limping and went to the locker room for further evaluation, per Andy Katz.

‘Braden Smith being evaluated in back by locker room for a left knee injury. Status TBD'

It is not a good look for Smith, and here is the play he was injured on.

However, the good news is Smith was able to come back on the floor shortly after in a surprising turn of events.

After Purdue got the win over Michigan State, Smith spoke on the injury, per Brian Hamilton of The Athletic.

‘Braden Smith called it a hyperextended knee in the Purdue locker room. Has ice on it. Asked about his status for the semifinal, Smith replied: “I’m playing.”'

Fans question Purdue bringing Braden Smith back in the game 

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Even though Smith returned to the court, fans and analysts were confused as to why Matt Painter would make that decision. The Purdue basketball team is essentially locked into a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament field regardless of how things play out.

Related Purdue Basketball NewsArticle continues below
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley reacts during the first quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Texas Longhorns at Amalie Arena. Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma looks on during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena.
South Carolina’s Dawn Staley throws shade at Geno Auriemma over statue comments
Acaden Lewis (8) goes for a lay up during a game against Team Mokan Elite during the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League session one
Villanova Wildcats land ex-Kentucky star PG commit over St. John’s, others
Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller watches senior celebration after 79-62 win over Michigan at Breslin Center
Tom Izzo taking on interim Michigan State AD role after bombshell change

https://twitter.com/EliHershkovich/status/1768695179316203822

There is no question how important Braden Smith is to this Purdue basketball team. He is averaging 13 PPG with 7.2 assists for one of the top teams in the nation.

But, still, there is no reason to force Smith into action in a Big Ten tournament game that likely won't have much — if any — change to their NCAA Tournament seeding on Selection Sunday. If Smith suffers further injury because of his quick return, it won't be a good look for Matt Painter on his team, especially as they try and avenge their historic loss to 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson in last year's Big Dance.