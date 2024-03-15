The Purdue basketball team is playing Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament on Friday. In the second half, the Boilermakers saw Braden Smith go down with a concerning injury. He came up limping and went to the locker room for further evaluation, per Andy Katz.

‘Braden Smith being evaluated in back by locker room for a left knee injury. Status TBD'

It is not a good look for Smith, and here is the play he was injured on.

Purdue guard Braden Smith goes down after this play with a right leg injury

However, the good news is Smith was able to come back on the floor shortly after in a surprising turn of events.

Braden Smith checks back into the game

After Purdue got the win over Michigan State, Smith spoke on the injury, per Brian Hamilton of The Athletic.

‘Braden Smith called it a hyperextended knee in the Purdue locker room. Has ice on it. Asked about his status for the semifinal, Smith replied: “I’m playing.”'

Fans question Purdue bringing Braden Smith back in the game

Even though Smith returned to the court, fans and analysts were confused as to why Matt Painter would make that decision. The Purdue basketball team is essentially locked into a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament field regardless of how things play out.

Not sure if this is the smartest move

Even if Braden Smith is okay I don't see any upside for Purdue playing him. They've got so much more to prove in the big dance than they do here

Don't understand why Purdue is risking Braden Smith getting injured worse. They don't need this win to lock down a 1 seed. He's worth more than a B1G Tourney win

Putting Braden Smith back into a game which it means absolutely nothing is certainly a choice…

Per Big Ten broadcast on Braden Smith: "He did not immediately go into the Purdue training room. Tried to walk off the injury. Good news was he was walking on his own power unaided, bad news, he was unable to walk well enough to be allowed back in the basketball game."

There is no question how important Braden Smith is to this Purdue basketball team. He is averaging 13 PPG with 7.2 assists for one of the top teams in the nation.

But, still, there is no reason to force Smith into action in a Big Ten tournament game that likely won't have much — if any — change to their NCAA Tournament seeding on Selection Sunday. If Smith suffers further injury because of his quick return, it won't be a good look for Matt Painter on his team, especially as they try and avenge their historic loss to 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson in last year's Big Dance.