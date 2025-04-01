Purdue basketball scored a massive win in the transfer portal, securing the commitment of a talented big man from South Dakota State. The Boilermakers are coming off another successful season under Matt Painter. The program reached its third Sweet 16 in four years, losing an absolute thriller to No. 1 seed Houston.

Now, Matt Painter heads into a critical offseason that could see next season's group be the best team in program history. And Purdue basketball got this period off to a tremendous start. According to 24/7 High School Hoops reporter Sam Kayser, South Dakota State center Oscar Cluff is transferring to West Lafayette. The 6'11 “big man was named First-team All-Summit League this past season, averaging 17.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

The Boilermakers have a legit shot to win their first national title in 2026

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates a basket with Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during the first half against the USC Trojans at Mackey Arena.
Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
There is still a long way to go this offseason. Over the next few weeks, Purdue basketball will need several of its stars from this season to return. But if Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Fletcher Loyer all come back next season, this team can be an absolute juggernaut next year. This trio has been a part of this program's rise over the past few years, including its national championship game appearance last in 2024.

Smith is coming off a record-setting season that saw him make the First-team All-American team. Kaufman-Renn has had a breakout third season in West Lafayette, leading the Boilermakers in points, rebounds, and blocks. The star forward also made the First-team All-Big Ten team and will definitely be a preseason All-American next year. Fletcher Loyer, the leading scorer from the Houston game, has been a steady presence in the backcourt over the past three seasons and is one of best three-point shooters in the country. The junior has shot a staggering 44.4% from deep over the past two years.

Overall, the Boilermakers can do something special if they retain all three of their stars. Cluff should fit in seamlessly with this team and could potentially form the best frontcourt in the country with Kaufman-Renn. And any backcourt with Smith and Loyer is going to be elite. In addition, Purdue's next four scorers behind their star trio, are all underclassmen. It's scary for the rest of the country to think that this past season was somewhat of a rebounding year for Purdue with the departure of two-time Player of the Year Zach Edey. Next season, the Boilermakers have a legitimate chance to enter the season as the No. 1 team in the country.