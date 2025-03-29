Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter is tipping his cap to Houston. The Cougars knocked Purdue out of the NCAA tournament Friday night, by a close 62-60 score. Houston scored in the remaining seconds of the game, off an in-bounds play.

Painter thinks Houston can win it all.

“Everyone knows how this tournament goes, but I think they have enough pieces to win it all,” Painter said postgame, per BT Powerhouse.

Houston is one of the four no. 1 seeds in this March Madness. All four no. 1 seeds are still alive in the Elite Eight. The Cougars are also one of two Big 12 teams still standing. The other is Texas Tech.

The Boilermakers finish the season with 24 wins. Michigan State is now the only Big Ten team still alive, after Purdue's loss.

Houston basketball continues great run after defeating Purdue

Houston basketball has had a special season. The Cougars have the best scoring defense of any team in the Big 12, as well as any team in power 4 basketball. Houston relied on their defense to win this year's Big 12 tournament championship.

The Cougars now have another chance to reach a Final Four in Sampson's tenure. He was there already with Houston in the 2021 season, when the team played in the American Athletic Conference.

Houston seemed to be in jeopardy on Friday, before Milos Uzan made a bucket with just tenths of a second remaining. He made an inbounds pass, then quickly stepped onto the court to receive the ball. He was unguarded under the basket, and made the game-winning layup.

“That was beautiful,” Uzan said of the play, per ESPN. “Especially in a moment like this, Sweet 16 to go to the Elite Eight.”

Purdue basketball entered March Madness as a no. 4 seed. The Boilermakers defeated High Point and McNeese State to reach the Sweet 16 this season. Houston had wins over Gonzaga and SIUE.

Purdue defended beautifully the whole game, but that last possession proved to be the difference. The Boilermakers had a lead at the half, and pestered Houston the whole game.

“We didn't have our best,” Houston assistant coach Kellen Sampson said. “To win six [NCAA tournament games], you're going to have to win one where the gun doesn't fire right.”

Houston basketball next plays Tennessee on Sunday, with a trip to the Final Four on the line. The game will feature two of the best defenses in college basketball this season.