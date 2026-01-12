Rutgers Scarlet Knights survived a thrilling 77-75 overtime victory against Northwestern on Sunday at Jersey Mike’s Arena, thanks to a game-sealing block from junior wing Darren Buchanan. After playing 41 minutes, the 6-foot-7 Buchanan rose from the free-throw line in the final second of overtime to swat Northwestern's Jake West at the rim, clinching the Scarlet Knights' second straight overtime home win.

A GAME-SAVING BLOCK WINS IT FOR RUTGERS 😱 @RutgersMBB pic.twitter.com/CkuFsqFoBd — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 12, 2026 Expand Tweet

Tariq Francis led Rutgers with 30 points, including seven in the extra session, and contributed three rebounds and three assists. Coming off the bench as one of the team’s first options, Francis scored 23 of his points after halftime and recorded his third 30-plus point game of the season. Buchanan recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, including four offensive boards, and added two assists, two steals, and the game-winning block. The junior held Big Ten scoring leader Nick Martinelli to 1-of-4 shooting in overtime, following a night where Martinelli set a new career-high with 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Article Continues Below

The Scarlet Knights (9-8, 2-4 Big Ten) trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half but fought back to be behind just 35-33 at the break. Ranked last in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting at 30.8%, Northwestern shot 26-of-63 from the field and 6-of-18 from three-point range. Rutgers' depth played a role in the comeback, with a balanced rotation including starters Bryce Dortch, Kaden Powers, Harun Zrno, Jamichael Davis, and Buchanan. Off the bench, Francis, Emmanuel Ogbole, and Lino Mark provided scoring support, with the bench outscoring Northwestern 42-27.

Late in regulation, Rutgers trailed 62-56 with 4:31 remaining but outscored Northwestern 21-13 over the final nine minutes to force overtime. Buchanan, after missing a free throw with two seconds left, made the second attempt to tie the game. In overtime, Rutgers limited Northwestern to just 1-of-8 shooting from the field, with momentum-shifting baskets from Francis and Davis pushing the Scarlet Knights to a 76-72 lead before Buchanan’s final clutch play. Rutgers committed only six turnovers, a season-low, and out-rebounded Northwestern 47-40. The team also shot 19-of-27 from the free-throw line.

Rutgers has now won nine of the last 11 games against Northwestern. Up next, the Scarlet Knights will return to action on Saturday to face Wisconsin at the Kohl Center.