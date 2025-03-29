Shaqir O’Neal, son of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3's Jamie Shaw.

The 6-foot-7 forward recently completed his junior season at Florida A&M University (FAMU), where he posted career-best numbers. O'Neal averaged 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while appearing in all 29 contests. He started 17 games and averaged 18.1 minutes per outing, contributing both as a scorer and a role player in the Rattlers’ rotation. His shooting efficiency improved significantly, as he converted 50.3% of his attempts from the field and connected on 37.5% of his shots from three-point range.

O'Neal delivered his most notable performance on November 22 in a dominant 110-68 win over Trinity Baptist, setting a new career high with 26 points. He added nine rebounds, four blocks and one steal while shooting 9-for-16 overall and 4-of-8 from beyond the arc in 26 minutes off the bench. The game marked a turning point in his season and demonstrated his offensive potential when given extended playing time.

Before transferring to FAMU, O'Neal spent two seasons at Texas Southern University. He redshirted in 2021-22 and made his collegiate debut during the 2022-23 season. As a sophomore in 2023-24, he averaged 1.8 points and 1.8 rebounds across 20 games, making one start and averaging 9.7 minutes per game.

A former three-star recruit out of Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California, O’Neal has gradually developed his game over the last three years. His growth at FAMU, particularly in terms of shooting consistency and defensive versatility, has positioned him to pursue a larger role at his next destination.

With two years of eligibility remaining, O’Neal enters the portal seeking an opportunity to further elevate his game at another program.