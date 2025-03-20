One year in Columbia was enough for Austin Herro. Following the conclusion of his freshman season, the South Carolina guard, who is the younger brother of Miami Heat star Tyler Herro, will enter the college basketball transfer portal, per On3 Sports.

Austin Herro will have up to four years of eligibility remaining. Should he apply, Herro would be eligible for a redshirt after playing just 10 games in the 2024-2025 season, below the NCAA limit of 33 percent of the team's games.

Though he appeared in 10 games, Herro only played a total of 14 minutes, scoring once. His lone basket came late in a blowout loss to Florida on Feb. 15. He ends his South Carolina basketball career with two total points, two rebounds and one assist.

While he did not play with his older brother, the 6-foot-2 guard also came out of Whitnall High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. However, unlike Tyler, Austin Herro was not highly recruited out of high school.

Herro began his career at South Carolina as a preferred walk-on before earning the team's final scholarship early in the season. Due to his relatively modest recruiting profile, he did not receive any other Division I offers before committing to the Gamecocks.

While he has struggled, Tyler Herro has fully taken off with the Miami Heat. The former Kentucky guard is averaging career highs across the board, including 23.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists. His sixth-year surge in the absence of Jimmy Butler led to his first career All-Star Game in February.

South Carolina basketball team regression in 2024-2025

Austin Herro leaves South Carolina after the Gamecocks went just 12-20 in 2024-2025. The season was a disappointing result after they went 26-8 with an NCAA Tournament the year before. The regression led to the second losing season of head coach Lamont Paris' three-year run.

The season was especially disappointing, considering the number of players who returned from the tournament team. Aside from leading scorer Meechie Johnson, who transferred back to Ohio State, South Carolina retained most of the key players from its stellar 2023-2024 season in hopes of making another run.

The college basketball transfer portal will still not open until March 24, just as the first round of the NCAA Tournament wraps up. Regardless, Herro will be among the most recognizable names on the market.