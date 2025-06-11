There's no denying the affection South Carolina basketball coach Dawn Staley has for her former player, A'ja Wilson. The love is reciprocal, as Wilson credits Staley for her success in both college and the WNBA. 

On Wednesday, Staley expressed her appreciation for Wilson by hosting anA'One Dayat South Carolina's basketball camp. On her X page, Staley posted pictures and a short video of the campers wearing Wilson's signatureA'OneNike shoes. 

The caption read:Little @GamecockWBB Camp day 3…..IT’S @_ajawilson22 A’One Day! Our campers showed up and out in their A’Ones, and I’m here for it all! Keep inspiring our youth A! Love!”

Wilson's shoes were released on May 6, one week before the official start of the WNBA season. The A'Oneshoe sold out in a matter of minutes, signifying Wilson's status as a quintessential basketball powerhouse on and off the court. 

In April, Staley announced the release of her memoirUncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother, and the Life Lessons I Learned From All Three”. It was released on May 20 and became a New York Times best seller. 

Staley nurtured Wilson during her time at South Carolina. In 2017, South Carolina won their first national championship with Staley at the helm and Wilson as the National Player of the Year. 

Along the way, Staley and Wilson fused a special connection between player and coach. 

The bond between Dawn Staley and A'ja Wilson

Beyond her on-the-court accomplishments, Staley has cultivated a protective persona. Much like John Thompson at Georgetown, Staley is adamant about unconditionally supporting her players while at South Carolina and beyond. 

In many ways, it is a mother-daughter relationship. 

That dynamic explains the connection to Wilson very much. As much as she can, Staley attends Wilson's games with the Las Vegas Aces. When the Aces won the title in 2023, Staley was there to support Wilson.

In turn, Wilson paid homage to Staley for supporting her throughout her career. 