After fans were living for A'ja Wilson's new shoe ad, the Las Vegas Aces superstar showed her stardom on Tuesday. According to WNBA Central on X (formerly Twitter), her shoe sold out in just minutes.

This is a major move for the trajectory of the WNBA, as well as women's sports. With names like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese taking the league by storm, the Aces' MVP has been a focal point before then.

After all, Wilson had her jersey retired at South Carolina and has a statue in front of the arena. If that doesn't signal greatness, then we don't know what does.

Either way, her signature shoe has plenty of love everywhere. However, it's not only the sneaker itself. It's the relatability that people feel with her story.

For a growing audience like the WNBA fanbase, they want someone to get behind. The three-time MVP has had a remarkable career to this point.

During the 2024 season, Wilson broke the single-season scoring record. She also broke the single-season rebounding record at the end of the season.

A'ja Wilson's legacy grows with Aces, signature shoe

Signature shoes in the WNBA have become a prevalent theme. For example, Sabrina Ionescu's shoes launched in 2024, and had major traction and attention.

However, Wilson's shoe has had attention unlike any women's shoe on the market. The shoe sold out within minutes, which is an impressive metric.

Not even NBA players' shoes sell out within minutes. For the Aces forward to have that happen just shows how big her impact is on sports, fashion, and culture as a whole.

Either way, plenty of basketball players, whether male or female, will rock the “A'One” sneaker this upcoming season. At this point, it might be a matter of time before another releases.

Las Vegas will enjoy the ongoing publicity, and the impact that its superstar has on the league, and the sport of basketball.