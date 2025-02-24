Dawn Staley and the No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 82-54 on Sunday night. However, Staley had high remarks for the opposing team's star Mikayla Blakes.

In 31 minutes of action, Blakes finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists for Vanderbilt. She shot 5-of-15 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Staley gave her thoughts on Blakes' performance after the game, per Brandon Bigsby. The reason she pointed out the young Commodores star is because of her offensive talent. She has delivered two 50-point games this year, showing off her potent skillset in scoring the ball.

“She's special. To come in our league and to have done what she's done, I don't know if there's a bigger offensive impact,” Staley said.

What's next for Dawn Staley, South Carolina

It was a convincing win for Dawn Staley and the No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks, getting a 28-point victory on the road.

The Gamecocks jumped out to a 24-11 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Aside from Mikayla Blakes' scoring, Vanderbilt did not have enough offensive firepower to keep up with their visiting opponents.

MiLaysia Fulwiley had whatever she wished against the Commodores defense, scoring 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting overall. Joyce Edwards came next with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Te-Hina Paopao provided 13 points, four assists and three rebounds.

South Carolina improved to 25-3 on the season, going 13-1 after 14 SEC matchups. They top the conference standings, leading by 0.5 games over runner-up Texas.

Coming off Sunday's win over Vanderbilt, the No. 6 Gamecocks will prepare for their next matchup. They face the Ole Miss Rebels on Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. ET.