South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley will step off the court and into the studio this summer, joining CBS Sports’ new WNBA pregame show as an analyst. The show will debut Saturday, airing ahead of the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game —featuring former Gamecocks coached by Staley — the first-ever primetime WNBA regular-season game on broadcast television.

Staley will work as an analyst on the pregame show, sharing her insights alongside Renee Montgomery, a former WNBA player, and host Sarah Kustok, according to Lulu Kesin of the Greenville News. The CBS Sports and WNBA deal, reached in 2024, includes eight regular-season games each year, and the June 7 game will be the first of the new partnership. According to the WNBA, it will also be the first-ever primetime WNBA regular-season game on broadcast television.

Staley, now a three-time national champion (2017, 2022 and 2024) as head coach of the Gamecocks, has connections to both teams playing in the June 7 game. Her former players Aliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso are stars for the Fever and the Sky, respectively.

This will not be Staley’s first experience on a pregame show. In addition to previous appearances on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” she was also part of NBC’s basketball coverage of the Olympics with Mike Tirico last summer.

The CBS Sports announcement said the pregame show will be part of four of the eight CBS-broadcast games this season. The next show will air July 12, ahead of the Golden State Valkyries vs. Las Vegas Aces game. Nine former South Carolina players are in the WNBA this season, including A’ja Wilson and Tiffany Mitchell on the Aces.

The final two pregame shows this season will air on Aug. 9, for another Fever vs. Sky matchup, and on Aug. 16, when the New York Liberty face the Minnesota Lynx at 1:30 p.m. That game will be a rematch of the 2024 WNBA Finals.

For Dawn Staley, the analyst role represents an opportunity to stay involved with the WNBA and the players she has coached.