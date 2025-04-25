Legendary South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley has no shortage of wisdom to dole out to her players. However, she's recently taken a more lighthearted and humorous approach with 2025 WNBA Draft pick Bree Hall.

Hall is coming off a national championship appearance in her last year at South Carolina and was drafted at No. 20 by the Indiana Fever. She signed a rookie scale contract with the team a couple of weeks later, officially joining for the start of training camp on April 27.

Staley took to X, formerly Twitter, to express her excitement over her recently departed team member's moves and offer a few sage words of advice in a slightly unserious way.

“Let's gooooooo!!” Staley's post began with Hall tagged. “Always ready! Always steady! Listen to your vets. It's a safe bets. Ya dig!” Staley added laughing emojis to drive the joke home, along with a hashtag that read “barzforbreezy” as a reference to her funny rhyme.

Staley has also had highly complimentary comments about Hall in the past. “In my 25 years of coaching, she's on my all-time defensive team,” she praised. The guard averaged 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds a game over four years in South Carolina with a 38.3% 3-point rate in her senior year.

The South Carolina women's basketball squad also saw two other players leave for the WNBA. Te-Hina Paopao was selected 18th overall by the Atlanta Dream, and Sania Feagin went just after Hall to the Los Angeles Sparks at No. 21.

Hall will have to compete against 14 other players at the Fever's training camp for a final roster spot. There are 12 total slots available in the lineup, meaning Hall will have to battle it out with fellow Indiana draft picks Makayla Timpson and Yvonne Ejim. If she's able to make the cut, she'll be reunited with Gamecocks alum Aliyah Boston.