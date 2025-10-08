Back in September 2024, Adrien Wojnarowski had shocked the NBA community by announcing his retirement as a reporter to take on the general manager role at the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball program. Now, he is set to make a return, albeit in furtherance of his current role.

Woj is launching a new YouTube show titled “The Program with Woj” to raise funds for the school’s name, image, and likeness (NIL) collective, per The Athletic. The show will feature the popular reporter in conversation with prominent executives, coaches and team builders across sports. However, this does not signal a return to his former role.

Former NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is starting a YouTube show called "The Program with Woj" to raise money for St. Bonaventure NIL, per @TheAthletic. pic.twitter.com/FZ3g754Z4w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I’m learning a lot in this GM role at St. Bonaventure and want to explore my new world with a lot of the innovative team-building minds in sports. My financial motivation with The Program is simply to raise revenue to be distributed directly back to our players on campus,” Wojnarowski told The Athletic.

Article Continues Below

The series is being produced by In the Arena Studios, which is owned by Chris Corcoran, and is being title-sponsored by sports betting technology company Novig. As St. Bonaventure’s GM, Woj has consistently faced challenges related to NIL and the transfer portal due to limited financial resources.

He described his task as needing to find “high-major players for mid-major money,” per Bleacher Report, and has already taken up unorthodox measures to solve the issue. For example, under Woj's tenure, St. Bonaventure uses Players Health, a sports tech company that provides insurance-based incentives to players.

Regardless, the latest move is expected to further help the program traverse through such issues. In Wojnarowski’s first season overseeing the program (2024–25), St. Bonaventure went 22-12 overall and 9-9 in the Atlantic 10, falling short of an NCAA Tournament berth but qualifying for the NIT.

Despite the success, fans will simply be glad to see him on their screens once again.