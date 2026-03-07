Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams is calling it a career after eight seasons. The 32-year-old defensive standout was placed on the reserve/retired /list by the Rams on Saturday. The move was announced per a statement by the Rams written by senior staff writer Stu Jackson.

Across his eight-year NFL career, Williams spent the majority of that time, six seasons, with the Los Angeles Rams after originally joining the team on a waiver claim from the Baltimore Ravens. During his tenure in Los Angeles, he appeared in 67 regular-season games and made 40 starts, while also starting nine of the Rams’ 12 playoff contests. He was a member of the franchise’s Super Bowl LVI championship team during the 2021 season.

Most of Williams’ career production came while wearing a Rams uniform. During that stretch, he totaled eight of his 12 career interceptions and recorded 200 of his 306 tackles. Both of his career fumble recoveries also occurred in Los Angeles, along with 42 of his 77 career pass breakups. Following the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory, Williams departed in the 2022 offseason and signed a three-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His time in Jacksonville ended when the team released him on March 5, 2024. Just over a week later, he returned to Los Angeles, agreeing to another three-year deal for his second stint with the Rams.

From 2020 through 2025, Williams remained one of the league’s most active defensive backs in coverage. Over that span, he ranked second in the NFL with 58 pass breakups and also finished second in total passes defended with 73. Additionally, he placed seventh leaguewide in completions allowed as the primary defender with 189.

The move comes after the Rams acquired 25-year old former All-Pro Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie.