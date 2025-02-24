Adrian Wojnarowski made reporting breaking NBA news into an art form. And now, the retired NBA insider is putting the gadgets he used to “paint his masterpieces” up for sale.

On Monday, Wojnarowski dropped a nostalgic Woj Bomb when he announced that he is auctioning off the iPhones that he relied on to deliver countless news that shocked basketball fans during his memorable career as a journalist — and before becoming the general manager of St. Bonaventure basketball.

“BREAKING: Woj Bombs are history, but now you can be a part of them. Own the iPhones I used to report the biggest stories in basketball. Use link to bid on my original iPhones, NBA Draft credentials, dinner with me and more to help support @BonniesMBB NIL,” Wojnarowski shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Wojnarowski also provided a link to the Daps Bounty website listing the phones that are up for sale. Among those up for grabs are the phones he used to report the news of Kahwi Leonard signing with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019 as well as Paul George following suit a year later. Another iPhone one can own is the one that Woj typed the staggering news that the 2019-20 NBA season was suspended due to the COVID pandemic.

Since retiring as a journalist, Wojnarowski has turned his attention to helping the Bonnies' basketball program, and this personal venture is a way for him to raise funds for his alma mater's hoops team.

“This is another instance where I’m trying to impact our program and help raise revenue,” Wojnarowski said about his decision to sell some of his gadgets (h/t Jonah Bronstein of WIVB.com) “We are in a fight to do that, especially in our conference. And we’re trying to do everything we can to be creative, innovative.”

Fans react to latest “Woj Bomb”

Fans, who have missed those Woj Bombs, have lots of reactions to his latest announcement.

“This can’t be real 😭,” one said.

“I would have never thought Woj was the type to cash in,” another commented.

Another comment read: “Woj gonna start getting the Bonnie’s 5 stars with this kind of money lol”

“We neeeeeeed the Wemby phone 👀👽,” another said.

Via a different comment: “Those historical bombers belong in the Smithsonian next to the Enola Gay, Woj.”