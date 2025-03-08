There's never any quit from head coach Rick Pitino's squad, as St. John's basketball fought through a classic Big East showdown against Marquette on Saturday.

Zuby Ejiofor made a heads-up play as time was winding down in overtime, and connected on a short floater in front of the basket to give the Red Storm a 86-84 victory over the Golden Eagles.

Fans couldn't believe what had happened after such a long back-and-forth affair from both top-25 competitors.

The stunning conclusion got its share of March Madness-themed reactions on social media.

St. John's improves to 27-4, as the team gears up for the Big East tournament this week.

 