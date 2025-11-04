St. John's basketball tipped off one of its most highly-anticipated seasons yet Monday. Rick Pitino coached the Red Storm to their first outright Big East title in 25 years last year. But he's unafraid to dish out honesty to his players, especially after beating Quinnipiac Monday.

The NCAA Tournament team of last year routed the Bobcats 108-74 — scoring 54 points in both halves. Five players hit double figures in scoring.

That type of rout will leave fans believing St. John's looked like the No. 5 team in the nation. Except Pitino handed them a blunt grade via SNY TV's Niki Lattarulo.

“I'm a tough grader, so I give them a ‘B,'” Pitino said. “I thought our mentally was great. I attribute this good play tonight to the Towson and Michigan exhibition games. We were nervous in the Towson game, Michigan was a much better situation. But it prepared us offensively and defensively for this night because they're much better than they showed.”

Big challenge now awaits St. John's, Rick Pitino

It's been several years since Red Storm fans or the campus have envisioned a national championship. Pitino has ignited new enthusiasm for the New York private university.

St. John's is a trending contender for the Final Four in Indianapolis come April 2026. But the Red Storm has a big test coming — in the form of Alabama.

Article Continues Below

“They're the most difficult team,” Pitino admitted regarding the Crimson Tide. “I've played them twice when I was at Iona and they shoot the ball within eight to ten seconds. So transition defense is important.”

Pitino includes the big key in slowing down another aspiring Final Four contender out of Tuscaloosa.

“It's not about breaking their play down and playing their offensive set. It's about guarding one-on-one, keeping them out of transition, taking good shots on offense and not turning the ball over,” Pitino told Lattarulo.

He knows what the Red Storm and him are really walking into.

“But this is a track meet. No question about it — this is the fastest tempo in college basketball,” Pitino said.

Pitino rested Bryce Hopkins in exhibition play. This time he played Hopkins and saw eight points out of him. Dillon Mitchell led the way in 18 points while key returner Zuby Ejiorfor delivered 17. Ian Jackson added 15 and Joson Sanon dropped 14.