The Rick Pitino effect at St. John's is REAL.

And for the first time since 2000, the Johnnies are Big East Tournament Champions.

Almost two years to the day since he held his introductory press conference at Madison Square Garden as the 22nd head coach in St. John’s program history, Pitino has the Johnnies back as the beasts of the Big East.

The two-time national champion who won three Big East titles as the head coach of Louisville (2009, 2012, 2013) has completely transformed the Johnnies back into a national championship contender.

“Great win for the city,” Pitino said after the game. “Great win for our university. You hear it all along that it's New York's team, and it truly is. As a New Yorker myself, I'm very, very proud that St. John's has gotten to this level.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ClutchPoints (@clutchpoints)

The Red Storm are usually known for their ferocious defense, which is arguably the best in all of college basketball this season (and ranked No. 1 in the nation in KenPom’s efficiency rankings). However, it was the offense in the second half that sealed the title for this St. John’s basketball team.

St. John's made 14 straight field goals over 7:12 as part of a 32-14 stretch that turned a three-point deficit into a 70-55 lead. The Johnnies shot 72% from the field in the second half en route to their fourth Big East title in program history.

Pitino made history Saturday night as the first coach to win a Big East title with two different programs after also taking home the trophy for Louisville.

It was only fitting that the Red Storm won the Big East title at Madison Square Garden, where they finished with a perfect 12-0 record this season.

Big East Player of the Year RJ Luis Jr. scored a team-high 29 points in the championship game, breaking Chris Mullin's previous St. John's record of 25. 27 of those 29 points came in the second half. The Miami native's scoring output was the highest mark in a title game since former Villanova Wildcat and current New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson went for 31 in the 2018 title contest.

Luis was also named the winner of the Dave Gavitt Trophy as the Most Outstanding Player of the Big East Tournament.

“As a little kid, you dream with these special moments during the March Madness and the tournament championship,” Luis told the media after the win. “When I was little, I would see the guys go up to the ladders and cut the nets. Obviously to do it myself is incredible. It's a great feeling. I mean, I'm just truly blessed.”

Rick Pitino Effect is REAL. #StJohns Basketball wins their FIRST #BigEastTournament title since 2000 🏆 Pitino: “Champions… TWO TIMES!”, referring to their regular season and tournament crowns. The Johnnies are STORMING into #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/QmNmK29OmD — Rob “Lep” Lepelstat (@RobLep1) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Senior guard Kadary Richmond finished with a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double, an encore performance after his 12 and 10 night in the semifinal Friday vs Marquette. The graduate student from Brooklyn also set a St. John's basketball record for most rebounds in a Big East Tournament Championship Game.

“Kadary is about as much fun to coach as any coach could have,” Pitino said. “Because he takes coaching really well, and he owns up to every mistake he makes.”

It was the fourth Big East Tournament title for the Johnnies, who made the championship game for the first time since winning the 2000 trophy under Mike Jarvis. The previous two came in the 1980s under Hall of Fame coach Lou Carnesecca, who died on Nov. 30 of last year just a few weeks before his 100th birthday.

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott gave his props to Pitino and the Red Storm, who will likely be a No. 1 or 2 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Blue Jays fell to 0-5 all-time in Big East Tournament championship games.

“Well, congrats to St. John's,” McDermott said. “They've had a remarkable year. Dominated our league and pretty much saved their best for this conference tournament. They just wear into you over time.”

Arguably the best stat of the night: St. John’s basketball is the first team to overcome a halftime deficit in the championship game since Louisville in 2013, and the first to overcome a halftime deficit in both the semifinals and final of the Big East Tournament since Louisville in 2009.

Coached by who? You guessed it. Rick Pitino.

The Johnnies will be locked in on the Selection Sunday special Sunday Night at 6 p.m. EST to find out their seeding and matchup.

Let the Madness begin.