The Syracuse basketball team is going through a tough season. Syracuse dropped a game to North Carolina on Monday, which was its fifth loss in the last six games. Former Syracuse player Carmelo Anthony was deeply frustrated with his former team's struggles.

“SMFH,” Anthony wrote under an in-game highlight on the team's official Instagram account, ESPN reported. Anthony's son is on this year's Syracuse squad.

Syracuse is now just 13-10 overall and 4-6 in the ACC, following the loss. North Carolina knocked off the Orange, 87-77.

“On both sides, we have to get better and more consistent,” Syracuse coach Adrian Autry said. “That's what we have to do. For us to go where we want to go, this is part of the season, this is part of the journey. It's more games to be played. I like this group. We just have to be more consistent in what we're trying to do.”

Anthony won a national championship with the school in 2003. He played just one season at Syracuse, before heading to the NBA.

Syracuse basketball is struggling after the departure of Jim Boeheim

The Orange were a power when they played in the Big East conference, under legendary head coach Jim Boeheim. Boeheim coached Syracuse to that 2003 title, with Anthony as the star.

After heading to the ACC more than a decade ago, Syracuse started to struggle more in basketball. After Boeheim retired in 2023, the team has struggled even more. This season's statistics highlight the problems.

“It hasn't helped that the Orange are 363rd out of 365 Division I teams in free throw shooting. They are also at the bottom of the ACC in offensive rebounding rate and turnover percentage,” ESPN reported.

Autry is in his third season at the school. He was a long-time assistant under Boeheim. Autry is looking for his first trip to the NCAA tournament with Syracuse.

Syracuse basketball next plays at Virginia on Saturday.