Scottie Scheffler has long been one of the best players in the world. He has not had the best recent weeks, though. After opening the season with a win at the American Express, he would have two more two top five finishes. Still, Scheffler's top-10 finish streak was broken at the Genesis Invitational, and he just finished 22nd at the Players Championship.

Now, Scheffler has withdrawn from the Houston Open this week, per Brently Romine of The Golf Channel.

“Scottie Scheffler has withdrawn from the Houston Open. Though the PGA Tour didn't provide a reason, have confirmed that it's not injury-related but rather the Schefflers are set to welcome their second child. Great news for the world No. 1 ahead of the Masters in two weeks,” Romine posted on X, formerly Twitter.

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Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, had their first child in 2024, just after he won the Masters back in 2024. He did not miss any tournaments he was slated to play in due to the birth of his first child.

While he will miss the Houston Open, he will also have time to spend with his second child and prepare for the Masters, which begins on April 6. He is a two-time Masters champion, winning both in 2022 and 2024.

He's being replaced in the field by the newest number one player in the world, Matt Kuchar. Meanwhile, seven players have withdrawn from the Houston Open, including Scheffler. Austin Smotherman, Cam Davis, Ryo Hisatsune, Michael Kim, Matt McCarty, and Bud Cauley have also withdrawn from the event.