On Tuesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will play host to the Sacramento Kings as they look to continue their home winning streak. Kon Knueppel is on the injury report for the Hornets, currently listed as probable for the game due to low back soreness. Here's everything we know about Knueppel's injury and his playing status vs the Kings.

Kon Knueppel's playing status vs the Kings on Tuesday

Given his probable designation on the injury report, it seems more likely than not that Kon Knueppel will be able to suit up for the Hornets against the Kings on Tuesday. Knueppel played in Charlotte's last game, a home blowout over the Memphis Grizzlies, and has been putting together an outstanding first season in the NBA, viewed by many as the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award over former Duke teammate Cooper Flagg.

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The Kings have a crowded injury report for this game, as Nique Clifford, Drew Eubanks, De'Andre Hunter, Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis, and Russell Westbrook have already all been ruled out with various injuries. Meanwhile, Precious Achiuwa and Killian Hayes are listed as questionable, while Daeqwon Plowden is probable with right foot soreness.

Overall, the Hornets are starting to inch closer up the play-in standings in the Eastern Conference due to the current five-game losing streaks of the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic, although their chances of making it up into the top six of the Eastern Conference are starting to dwindle as the season reaches its home stretch.

It's highly important that Charlotte take care of business against tanking teams like the Kings in order to hold serve in the standings.

Tipoff for the Hornets vs Kings matchup is set for 7:00 pm ET.