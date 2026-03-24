The Atlanta Braves are honoring former manager Brian Snitker. Snitker will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame during the 2026 season, per the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

The induction ceremony will take place on April 25, when Atlanta takes on the Philadelphia Phillies. Snitker managed the team from 2016-2025. He decided to step down following the 2025 season.

During his tenure, Snitker had Atlanta winning. He won a World Series managing the team during the 2021 campaign. The Braves made several postseason appearances during his long tenure. Snitker won the National League East with Atlanta for six consecutive seasons, from 2018-2023.

The Braves finished the 2025 season with a 76-86 record. Atlanta is now managed by Walt Weiss, who spent several years working under Snitker.

Weiss is excited to take the job and follow in the footsteps of one of his mentors.

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“There was no doubt in my mind I was the best person for this job,” Weiss said when taking the position, per MLB.com. “I was the best fit for this job, and it has nothing to do with who may or may not have interviewed here. It has nothing to do with who the other candidates may or may not have been. It's just that I know this team like the back of my hand.”

The Braves' front office gave their endorsement to Weiss.

“I couldn't be more excited about his experience, his character and his work ethic,” Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said. “This is exactly what we want here. We expect great things going forward and we expect to get back to the playoffs.”

Atlanta starts up their 2026 campaign with a game on Friday against the Kansas City Royals.