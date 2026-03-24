The Tampa Bay Rays know that battling for a playoff spot in the AL East will be a difficult task. But now things have become even harder after Tampa Bay's latest injury.

Right-hander Ryan Pepiot is set to begin the season on the injured list with right hip inflammation, via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Manager Kevin Cash did say they don't expect Pepiot to be out long, via team sideline reporter Ryan Bass.

Still, the right-hander will be out for at least the first two turns of the rotation. The Rays will be playing close attention to Pepiot throughout his recovery. In his absence, Tampa Bay's pitching rotation will consist of Drew Rasmussen, Joe Boyle, Shane McClanahan, Nick Martinez and Shane Baz.

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Once he does return to the mound, the Rays will be eager to see what Pepiot has to offer. He originally came to the team in the trade that sent Tyler Glasnow to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Over his two years in Tampa Bay, Pepiot has posted a 3.75 ERA and a 309/109 K/BB ratio. During the 2025 campaign, the right-hander posted a 3.86 ERA and 167/61 K/BB ratio over a career-high 31 starts.

With Pepiot's injury being “just” inflammation, the Rays aren't expecting him to be dealing with a long-term ailment. Still, they want him on the mound sooner rather than later. After taking off a few turns in the rotation, Tampa Bay will re-assess where Pepiot stands medically. If all checks out, they'll be hopeful he can return and be a crucial piece of their rotation sooner rather than later.